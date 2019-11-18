Cisco Says Ex-Workers Stole Tech Designs For Rival

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EST) -- Three former Cisco Systems Inc. employees stole company trade secrets for the design and marketing strategies of both current and unreleased communications products before jumping ship to a competitor, the tech giant claims in a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court. Wilson Chung, who started working at Cisco in March 2007, was a high-level engineer in the company's Unified Communications Technology Group, where he was involved in the development of collaboration projects, including IP telephony and audio headsets, the suit states. In that role, he had access to some of Cisco's most confidential trade secrets, including designs, source code and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS