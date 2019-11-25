Kirkland Snags Latham Energy M&A Partner In Houston

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:43 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has hired a Latham & Watkins LLP attorney experienced in advising public and private energy companies on acquisitions and divestitures to join the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice in Houston. Debbie Yee joins Kirkland as partner after steering clients such as Energy Transfer LP and Ensco PLC on multibillion-dollar deals in the crude oil and gas and offshore drilling industries, the firm announced Nov. 18. She spent nearly a decade at Latham, according to her LinkedIn profile, and before that she was with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Yee said she looks forward to helping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS