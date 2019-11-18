GAO Says EPA Must Improve Superfund Climate Resiliency

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency isn't doing enough to prepare for disasters that could arise at the nation's most contaminated sites located in areas vulnerable to climate change effects, a federal government watchdog said Monday. Extreme weather conditions like flooding, storm surge, wildfires and sea level rise associated with climate change could impact about 60% of the nation's nonfederal Superfund National Priorities List, which includes the sites most in need of cleanup, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report. While the EPA has taken some steps to prepare for what might happen if a Superfund site is compromised, there...

