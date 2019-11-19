Republican FERC Nominee, DOE Head Advance To Full Senate

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 2:51 PM EST) -- A Senate committee voted in favor of the Trump administration's Republican Federal Energy Regulatory Commission nominee on Tuesday, along with several other nominees, despite criticism from Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin that it was "wrong" that a Democrat wasn't nominated simultaneously for FERC. The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources vote set up James Danly, currently FERC general counsel and a former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP energy attorney, for a vote in front of the full Senate. The committee also voted in favor of Dan Brouillette to lead the U.S. Department of Energy and of Katharine MacGregor as...

