2 Tech Cos. Can't Escape Smart-Home Infringement Dispute

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:05 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Texas on Monday declined to dismiss claims against two companies named in a smartphone and smart-home patent infringement lawsuit alongside Amazon.com Inc and HTC Corp., rejecting arguments that Innovation Sciences LLC didn’t have standing to bring the claims. Vector Security Inc. and Honeywell spinoff Resideo Technologies Inc. had tried to bring an early end to the lawsuit that was filed in July 2018 by Innovation, formerly known as Virginia Innovation Sciences Inc., by arguing that Innovation was “at most, a co-owner” of the patent at issue in this suit. In order to have standing to sue, Vector...

