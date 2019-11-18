Supreme Court Pauses House Subpoena For Trump Records

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 1:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paused a subpoena by the House Oversight and Reform Committee seeking eight years of President Donald Trump's business records from his longtime accounting firm. Attorneys for President Donald Trump had asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to pause enforcement of a House committee's subpoena seeking business records from Trump's accounting firm. (AP) Chief Justice John Roberts, in a brief order filed on Monday, stayed the enforcement of the subpoena until a response could be filed by the committee, due Thursday. Trump attorneys asked the Supreme Court on Friday to pause the matter. And the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS