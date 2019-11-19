‘Remain In Mexico’ Hammered In First Congressional Hearing

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- In Congress’ first hearing on the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy, immigration attorneys and others called for the policy to be rolled back, saying that it tramples on migrants’ due process rights and returns them to dangerous border cities in Mexico. Under the Remain in Mexico policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, asylum-seekers trying to enter the U.S. at the southwest border have been sent back to Mexico while they await decisions on their immigration cases. Laura Peña, a pro bono counsel for the American Bar Association Commission on Immigration, told members of a House Homeland Security subcommittee Tuesday that...

