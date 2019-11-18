Barclays Pelted Cellphones With Robocalls, Consumers Say

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- Fed up with unsolicited, intrusive "robocalls," a Texas woman rang up a proposed nationwide class suit in Delaware federal court Monday, accusing Barclays Bank and an alleged contractor of violating a federal consumer law and seeking a $500 sanction per violation as well as triple damages. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware by Houston resident Monica Abboud, accused Barclays and telemarketer Second Choice Horizon — an affiliate of Florida-based Premier Union Trust LLC — of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 by placing repeated auto-dialed calls to her and others. Damages were...

