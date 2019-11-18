Wellington Nabs $393M To Invest In Novel Drug Developers

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:21 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based investment manager Wellington Management said Monday it has wrapped up fundraising for its debut life sciences-focused fund after raking in $393 million from limited partners, with plans to target drug discovery and development companies. The fund, called Wellington Biomedical Innovation Fund I, was oversubscribed, according to a statement. The fund will target private biotechnology companies that are focused on drug discovery and development and are in need of capital to boost their scientific programs. Investors included public and private pensions, insurance companies, corporations and family offices. Bob Deresiewicz, senior managing director at Wellington, said in the press release that "biotechnology...

