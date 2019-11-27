DLA Piper Nabs Former Goodwin Counsel For SF Office

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 11:08 AM EST) -- DLA Piper has hired a former Goodwin counsel with extensive experience advising a variety of purchasers on complex, diverse mergers and acquisitions to the firm’s corporate practice in San Francisco as a partner. The global co-chair of DLA Piper's technology sector, Victoria Lee, said the new addition, John Maselli, will be an “invaluable resource” to the firm’s clients. "He has handled complex cross-border transactions across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, cybersecurity, life sciences and real estate, and his wide range of industry experience will deliver important value to domestic and international companies alike,” Lee said. Maselli made the move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS