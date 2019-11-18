Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DQ'd Horse Can't Reclaim Kentucky Derby Crown, Judge Says

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:54 PM EST) -- The owners of Maximum Security, the undefeated race horse that finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby only to see his win overturned on a foul, can’t use the federal court system to reclaim that victory, a judge has ruled.

In a 29-page opinion filed Friday dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell said she’s not able to review the decision to disqualify Maximum Security under a Kentucky state statute, and the decision doesn’t rise to one that deprives “any person of life, liberty or property without due process,” meaning it can’t be examined under the lens of the...

