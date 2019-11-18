Dura Ch. 11 Sale Plan Approved Without Tilton's Involvement

Law360, Wilmington (November 18, 2019, 7:21 PM EST) -- Bankrupt automotive parts maker Dura Automotive Systems received approval Monday during its first hearing in Delaware bankruptcy court for a Chapter 11 sale process that will be run by the company's independent managers without any direct involvement from CEO Lynn Tilton. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Gregory Pesce of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the bidding procedures filed by Dura were largely unchanged from the sale plan submitted to a Tennessee bankruptcy court before the case was transferred to Delaware, except that Tilton's Patriarch Partners was eliminated as a stalking horse bidder. Dura, whose Chapter 11 case is closely...

