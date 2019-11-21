HHS Anti-Kickback Plan Could Boost Patient Engagement

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General proposed sweeping rules under the federal Anti-Kickback and Civil Monetary Penalties laws that could significantly advance efforts at improving patient engagement and population health management. The proposed rules are intended to relax regulatory restrictions and create certain “safe harbors” for arrangements aimed at delivering coordinated and value-based care that are currently prohibited or subject to scrutiny under the current Anti-Kickback framework. One safe harbor in particular, intended to promote patients' involvement in their own care and adherence to care plans, would protect arrangements for “patient engagement tools and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS