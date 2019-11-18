Jeweler's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd With Limited Bank Fraud Claims

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- The trustee for bankrupt jeweler Firestar Diamond received approval Monday in New York bankruptcy court for a Chapter 11 plan under which Punjab National Bank has agreed to pass on most of its billions in claims against the company over India’s largest alleged bank fraud. The Chapter 11 plan approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane included an agreement with the bank to class its claims with the other unsecured creditors, a move trustee Richard Levin told Judge Lane means PNB will likely recover only a fraction of its claims, but that parties who allegedly participated in Firestar owner Nirav Modi’s...

