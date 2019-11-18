Cuccinelli Is Out At USCIS After Joining DHS In No. 2 Spot

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- Ken Cuccinelli will no longer lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services after five months on the job, with the No. 2 official at the agency, Mark Koumans, temporarily taking over on Monday. Koumans, who had served as deputy director of USCIS since May, starts as USCIS acting director after more than a decade at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its component agencies, including at DHS' policy office and at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He also spent 17 years with the U.S. Department of State, including as a consular officer abroad. A USCIS spokesperson confirmed that Koumans was now...

