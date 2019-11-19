USPTO Keeps Pushing To End Secret Patent Reviews Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is doubling down on its efforts to toss a proposed class action over its secret program for flagging “sensitive” patent applications, telling a D.C. federal court there is no supposed First Amendment right to file a patent application. The USPTO filed a brief Friday supporting its September motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by two inventors who claim they and many others were harmed by the agency's failure to indicate when certain patent applications were flagged for further review under its Sensitive Application Warning System program. The USPTO's omission of information about flagged applications was...

