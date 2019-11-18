After Legislative Slump, NJ Voters Might Make Pot Legal

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- Voters would decide if New Jersey adults can legally indulge in recreational marijuana under a measure unveiled by two Democratic senators Monday, a move that comes eight months after proposed legislation greenlighting adult pot use went up in smoke. In a joint statement, New Jersey Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney, D-Gloucester, and Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, said they’re asking their fellow lawmakers to approve a bill that would put the question of regulated, taxed cannabis on the ballot in 2020, when voter turnout is expected to be high due to the presidential election. While Gov. Phil Murphy succeeded in expanding the...

