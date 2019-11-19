Cherokee Nation Fights DOI Bid To End Trust Accounting Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Cherokee Nation urged a D.C. federal judge Monday not to toss its suit accusing the U.S. Department of the Interior of mishandling the tribe's trust assets, saying the suit is tailored to its situation and the government is trying to resurrect arguments that have been shot down in many similar tribal trust suits. The DOI asked the court in October to toss the Oklahoma-based tribe's suit alleging the government had a trust duty to furnish an accounting of the tribe's land, oil and gas leases, property, minerals, and money from those resources, saying the suit is an impermissible attempt to...

