Multiemployer Program Doing Worse Than Ever, PBGC Says

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:08 PM EST) -- A government program that pays 1.5 million retired union workers' pensions is now $65.2 billion in the hole, continuing a trend that has been visible for more than a decade but marking a new low, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. announced Monday. PBGC's multiemployer insurance program is still on track to run out of money in 2025 if nothing is done, the agency said in its fiscal year 2019 annual report. The program's failure could endanger the retirement security of millions of Americans, PBGC has said. "The alarm bells are ringing, and legislative changes are necessary," said PBGC Director Gordon Hartogensis,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS