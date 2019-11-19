VW Accused Of Blocking Supplier M&A To Keep 'Stranglehold'

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:03 PM EST) -- A car parts manufacturer hit Volkswagen with an unusual $750 million antitrust lawsuit in Michigan federal court, accusing the auto giant of scuttling its plans to buy up other component manufacturers and pressuring would-be sales targets to reject overtures. While spurned buyers have alleged interference in M&A deals in other lawsuits, Monday's antitrust lawsuit from Prevent USA Corp. is unique because the company alleges a systematic effort by Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Group of America Inc. to block its acquisitions at every turn. In fact, a linchpin of Prevent’s lawsuit are internal Volkswagen documents that Prevent alleges show the German carmaker mounted a...

