True Health Ch. 11 Plan Draws Feds' Fire Over CMS Claims

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:10 PM EST) -- The Justice Department objected late Monday to True Health Group LLC's Chapter 11 plan, claiming it's missing details about how to handle reimbursing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services if the debtor loses its Chapter 11 suit challenging federal reimbursement holdbacks in a fraudulent billing suit. About $5.2 million of True Health's estate is currently at risk in a Chapter 11 adversary suit that forced CMS to hand over disputed reimbursements pending a ruling on federal rights to hold back reimbursements for allegedly fraudulent billings, with the number potentially growing. True Health sought Chapter 11 protection on July 30, blaming pressures...

