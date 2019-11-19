Drive Shaft Ruling Undermines IP Eligibility, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit failed to explain what natural law underlies an American Axle & Manufacturing automobile drive shaft technology patent before invalidating it, and it dangerously altered patent eligibility standards, AAM said in a bid for rehearing. The panel majority was “ironically” abstract about what natural law was at play, and it added an enablement requirement to challenges under Section 101 of the Patent Act, AAM said Monday. It requested a rehearing either from the panel or the full court. "There is much debate about the bounds of patent-eligible subject matter under [Section 101]. But there should be no debate here," the petition...

