11th Circ. Urged To Restore Verdict Against Ex-Bolivian Prez

Law360, Miami (November 19, 2019, 7:38 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel said Tuesday that it will need to scrutinize the trial evidence as it weighs an appeal urging restoration of an overturned $10 million jury verdict against a former Bolivian president and a defense minister over civilian deaths during protests in 2003. Bolivian national Eloy Rojas Mamani speaks to reporters while his wife, Etelvina Ramos Mamani, and attorneys look on after oral arguments before the Eleventh Circuit in Miami on Tuesday. (Nathan Hale | Law360) U.S. Circuit Judge Gerald Bard Tjoflat said the judges will need to "go through the record with a fine-toothed comb" after the parties...

