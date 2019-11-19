RBS Avoids Latest Appeal Over Controversial Turnaround Unit

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 11:26 AM GMT) -- A London judge refused on Tuesday to revive a bowling company’s lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland alleging that the lender's disgraced restructuring unit broke the law when it took control of the business in the aftermath of the financial crisis. A judge at the High Court has rejected an appeal against RBS by the former owners of a business who allege the bank's disgraced restructuring unit broke the law. (AP) High Court Judge William Trower rejected an appeal by the former owners of Bowlplex, which ran a string of bowling alleys in the U.K. The ruling is the latest over...

