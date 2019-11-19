Oligarch Under £1.3B Asset Freeze Gets Expenses Doubled

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 3:07 PM GMT) -- A London court has more than doubled a Russian oligarch’s living allowance as he awaits trial over a £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) banking fraud, as judges said Tuesday that it is not the court's job to stand in the way of his “extravagant” lifestyle. The Court of Appeal has increased Georgy Bedzhamov’s monthly allowance from £80,000 to more than £161,000 and said he could make large, one-off expenditures to help him find a new apartment to rent in London. The allowance includes Bedzhamov’s monthly rent for an apartment in Monaco, £40,000 in “ordinary” living expenses and his children's private school fees....

