Ex-Citibank Exec Can't Revive Discrimination Suit Over Firing

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 1:31 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court refused on Tuesday to revive a disability discrimination claim brought by a former senior Citibank executive after he was fired for misusing the lender's resources, finding that his health did not prevent him from taking part in a disciplinary hearing. The Court of Appeal let stand an Employment Tribunal ruling that Citibank's former global head of treasury and trade solutions operations was not unfairly dismissed. (AP) The Court of Appeal concluded that the Employment Tribunal had not been wrong when it rejected a claim by Mukarram Sattar, the bank's former global head of treasury and trade solutions operations, that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS