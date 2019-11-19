New Legislation Aims To Restore Buffalo To Indian Country

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:18 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of Congress members introduced legislation Monday aimed at assisting Native American tribes in the protection and conservation of buffalo. Reps. Don Young, R-Ark., Deb Haaland, D-N.M. and Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the Indian Buffalo Management Act of 2019 will create a program within the U.S. Department of the Interior that will help tribes and tribal organizations protect, conserve and foster buffalo herds. The lawmakers said the buffalo have long played an integral role in the cultural and spiritual well-being of Native American communities while also serving as a source of food and clothing. The decimation of the buffalo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS