UK Set To OK Advent-Cobham Deal With Company Promises

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:58 PM EST) -- The British government said Tuesday it is likely to approve private equity firm Advent International Corp.'s £4 billion ($5.17 billion) takeover of U.K. defense company Cobham PLC after the companies offered concessions to allay regulators' national security concerns about the deal. Britain's secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, Andrea Leadsom, announced she is "minded to accept" the duo's commitments, which include a promise to secure sensitive information Cobham maintains as a contractor with Britain's Ministry of Defence. "I have now reviewed further national security advice from the MOD and met with both Cobham and Advent, who have offered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS