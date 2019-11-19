9th Circ. Leaves Door Open To Go After Chemical Safety Rule

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:44 PM EST) -- Green groups notched only a limited win when the Ninth Circuit agreed with part of their claim that a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chemical safety regulation isn't strict enough, but the court left clues that another attack on the rule could have legs. A panel of the court ruled in favor of the Natural Resources Defense Council and other groups Thursday on one of three attacks the groups made against a rule implementing reforms to the Toxic Substances Control Act. The panel said the EPA must consider even outdated uses of a chemical like asbestos when evaluating the substance's health and environmental risks....

