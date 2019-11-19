House Panel Can Seek Trump’s NY Tax Returns With Notice

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:13 AM EST) -- The House Ways and Means Committee must provide notice to President Donald Trump and a D.C. federal court if it seeks his New York tax returns under a recently passed state law, a D.C. federal judge ordered late Monday. Earlier on Monday, the House Ways and Means Committee said it would agree to provide Trump and the court notice of a request under the TRUST Act. (AP) The chair of the panel, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., must tell the court and Trump when a request is made under New York's TRUST Act for Trump’s tax returns, and he cannot receive any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS