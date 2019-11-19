Businessman Loses $92M Mozambique Fishing JV Claim

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- Mozambique has beaten a $92.6 million claim initiated by a South African businessman who alleged that his investment in a partially state-owned joint fishing venture has been wrongfully expropriated, after an international tribunal concluded that the underlying treaty was not in force. Oded Besserglik claimed in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes proceeding that Mozambique had violated a series of underlying agreements after the parties fell into dispute over the allocation of shares and profits in a partially state-owned joint venture, which fished for deep- and shallow-water prawns off the Southeast African nation's coast. But in an Oct. 28...

