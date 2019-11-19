Investors Rush To File EB-5 Petitions Before Minimums Jump

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:25 PM EST) -- The upcoming increases to the EB-5 visa program's minimum investment amounts are pushing foreigners to rush to file their visa applications and developers to rethink their funding models, experts say. Beginning Thursday, the minimum investment amounts under the EB-5 program — which gives green cards to eligible foreign investors whose investments create American jobs — will jump from $500,000 to $900,000 in lower employment areas and from $1 million to $1.8 million in other areas. The regulation will also change how an area is classified as a "targeted employment area," a designation that includes rural areas and places with higher unemployment rates, making...

