House Dems Unveil New Tax Credits In Green Energy Package

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:25 PM EST) -- Several existing renewable energy tax incentives would be expanded and new tax credits to encourage the purchase and use of renewable energy property would be created under a new green energy tax proposal released Tuesday by House Democrats. The Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now Act, or GREEN Act, was unveiled as a discussion draft by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and would extend several existing renewable energy investment and production tax credits until 2024 before phasing out those provisions over the following two years. The PTC, which is primarily used by wind project developers and is scheduled to phase out completely...

