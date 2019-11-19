Ex-MoFo Atty Says $400M CBS Defamation Suit Should Stay

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:00 PM EST) -- Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a former partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP, defended his $400 million defamation suit against CBS Corp. in federal court Monday, saying the network defamed him by airing interviews with two women who have accused him of sexual assault and arguing the suit should be allowed to stand. Fairfax said in a response to CBS' motion to dismiss that the network had defamed him by airing the interviews with the two women, through comments CBS news anchors made during the segment when discussing the interviews, and by not contacting an anonymous eyewitness Fairfax claims could refute...

