Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-MoFo Atty Says $400M CBS Defamation Suit Should Stay

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:00 PM EST) -- Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a former partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP, defended his $400 million defamation suit against CBS Corp. in federal court Monday, saying the network defamed him by airing interviews with two women who have accused him of sexual assault and arguing the suit should be allowed to stand.

Fairfax said in a response to CBS' motion to dismiss that the network had defamed him by airing the interviews with the two women, through comments CBS news anchors made during the segment when discussing the interviews, and by not contacting an anonymous eyewitness Fairfax claims could refute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies