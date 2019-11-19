Toronto Apartment REIT Ups Equity Offering Target To $320M

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:31 PM EST) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is upping the size of its planned equity offering and now intends to raise roughly CA$425 million ($320.3 million), the Toronto-based REIT said Tuesday. The company said it is now planning to sell 7.93 million shares at CA$53.60 a share. The REIT earlier this week announced it was intending to sell 6.53 million units at that same CA$53.60 price point, which would have generated roughly CA$350 million in proceeds. RBC Capital Markets is leading a syndicate of underwriters in connection with the offering. The underwriters also have an option to buy as many as...

