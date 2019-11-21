House Panel Approves Bipartisan Migrant Farmworker Bill

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:08 PM EST) -- The House Judiciary Committee advanced a rare bipartisan immigration bill to the floor on Thursday that would provide migrant farmworkers with a path to legal status in exchange for having businesses check their eligibility for agricultural employment. Lawmakers approved the Farm Workforce Modernization Act in a 18-12 vote along party lines. Even though the measure has more than 50 cosponsors split almost equally between the Republican and Democratic parties, the markup, during which members make changes to and vote on a bill, saw panel members from both parties disagreeing on the bill’s merits. Though House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., praised...

