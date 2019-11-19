Pipeline Inspectors Seek Final Nod For $2.2M OT Deal

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- A class of pipeline inspectors asked an Ohio federal court to give the final greenlight to a $2.2 million deal to settle a suit claiming the staffing company that employed them incorrectly classified the workers as overtime-exempt. MBF Inspection Services Inc., which provides inspection staffing for gas and oil companies, and former worker and lead plaintiff Thomas Ganci on Monday moved for final approval of a $2,225,000 settlement that would resolve his Ohio Minimum Fair Wage Standards Act class and Fair Labor Standards Act collective action. The settlement would cover 120 workers, the parties said, adding that the complex nature of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS