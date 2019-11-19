Colo. Judge Skips SEC Insider Trading Deposition

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:40 PM EST) -- A Colorado state judge is in hot water with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after he skipped a deposition in connection with the regulator's investigation into possible insider trading at a pharmaceutical company in which he is a shareholder, the SEC announced Tuesday. Judge James S. Kimmel, who presides over the municipal court of Sheridan, Colorado — a small city south of Denver — was subpoenaed in October to testify about his connections to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its executives but failed to show up on his scheduled date of Nov. 13, according to the SEC. The agency urged a Colorado...

