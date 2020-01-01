European Tax Policy To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The new European commissioner for taxation, Paolo Gentiloni, will likely be watching debates in Paris on taxation and the digital economy and will be pondering the tax ramifications of the European Union's new, ambitious environmental agenda in the new year. Moreover, a push to make large companies publish more information about where they pay their taxes could come back up for discussion among EU ministers, especially given that a major company has just decided to open its books. Here, Law360 looks ahead at some key tax issues to watch in Europe in the new year. Taxation and the Digital Economy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS