Central Grocers Ch. 7 Trustee Hits Directors With $80M Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- A bankruptcy trustee for Central Grocers Inc. sued its former directors in Illinois federal court Tuesday, accusing them of breaching their fiduciary duty in a "fundamental misalignment of interests" to benefit their own stores and seeking at least $80 million in damages. Howard B. Samuels, Chapter 7 trustee for the bankruptcy estates of CGI, said all the grocer's directors owned or managed retail grocery stores that were CGI customers, and alleged that they used the grocer's retail subsidiary to leverage lower prices for their stores, regardless of the company's best interests. "The directors were thus, in effect, CGI's customers, and they...

