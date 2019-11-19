Fla. Gov. Pitches $91.4B Budget With Sales Tax Holidays

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:55 PM EST) -- Florida would have two sales and use tax holidays in 2020 and would enact property tax relief under a $91.4 billion proposed budget that the governor has proposed. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, proposed his fiscal year 2020-2021 budget Monday, calling for an eight-day back-to-school sales and use tax holiday that would cost the state an estimated $56 million in forgone revenue, according to DeSantis’ office. The budget also offers a 10-day disaster preparedness sales tax holiday that would cost about $9 million, along with $247.3 million in property tax relief by reducing the tax millage rate by 0.126, the office...

