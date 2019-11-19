Full Fed. Circ. Won't Look At Patents For Withholding Meds

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday said it won’t reconsider its decision to invalidate five Mallinckrodt patents covering a treatment that calls for withholding the respiratory drug Inomax from certain people. Mallinckrodt and its subsidiary INO Therapeutics LLC had argued that the 2-1 panel ruling made it so "a whole swatch" of treatment methods wouldn't be patent-eligible, but the court wasn’t persuaded. It denied a rehearing either en banc or as a panel, without further comment. “Selective administration of drugs is at the heart of the emerging field of precision medicine,” the rehearing petition stated. “The rule announced in this case would...

