Energy Co. Exec Says Doc Bid Circumvents Brazilian Law

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Brazilian energy trading company executive urged a Florida federal court to nix an order allowing another energy trader to subpoena him for documents to be used in arbitration over a soured power purchase agreement, arguing Monday that the bid violates Brazilian law and arbitral rules. Bio Energias Comercializadora de Energia Ltda. secured an order late last month allowing it to subpoena two executives of Vega Comercializadora de Energia Ltda.: Romeu de Aguiar Pradines Jr. and Amadeu Cruz Barbosa Filho. Bio Energias has initiated arbitration against Vega in São Paulo, accusing the company of failing to comply with its obligations to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS