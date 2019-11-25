Deloitte Fights Swiss Partner's Suit Over Retirement Appeal

Law360, London (November 25, 2019, 4:49 PM GMT) -- A Deloitte partner in Switzerland who is suing the accounting giant for requiring him to retire was given notice “on account of serious and sustained concerns as to his conduct and judgement,” the company said in a defense filing. David Joseph, who works in forensic services for Deloitte in Switzerland, filed a High Court claim last month saying he tried to challenge the compulsory retirement notice he received in July, under rights within his partnership agreement. He requested a board hearing, which he says was subsequently scheduled for Sept. 18. by Deloitte general counsel and managing partner Caryl Longley. Longley said...

