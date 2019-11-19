Texas Gas Driller Gets OK To Tap Into $41M Ch. 11 Loan

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- West Texas oil and gas driller Approach Resources Inc. received permission from a Houston bankruptcy judge Tuesday to tap into a portion of its $41.25 million in post-petition financing as its pursues an asset sale process. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection late Monday, and President and CEO Sergei Krylov said in a first-day declaration that Approach has suffered from an ongoing slump in natural gas and oil commodity prices that has driven dozens of exploration and production companies into insolvency since 2014, leaving it with just $6.4 million in liquidity and unable to meet its obligations on more than...

