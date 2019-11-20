NC Insurer's Consultant Wants Out Of $2M Bribery Case

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 10:07 PM EST) -- A consultant for the owner of a North Carolina insurance conglomerate charged in a $2 million bribery scheme to derail an investigation into the insurer has asked a federal judge to dismiss him from the case, saying the attempted reassignment of an investigator does not constitute conspiracy. John D. Gray told the court that the request from his client Gregory Lindberg for state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to reassign the investigator overseeing a probe into Lindberg's Global Bankers Insurance Group allegedly in exchange for a campaign contribution — which Causey rejected and reported — was not an "official act" needed for...

