Freshfields Owes For Work Wooing Cleary Atty, Recruiter Says

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:03 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts executive recruiting firm on Tuesday accused Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP of refusing to pay millions of dollars in fees owed for its work recruiting a successful corporate law partner from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. According to a suit filed in Massachusetts federal court, Freshfields tapped Cambridge-based Boston Executive Search Associates Inc. in August 2018 to help the firm snag lateral partners for its mergers and acquisitions practice. A few months later, ESA helped it recruit a partner from Cleary Gottlieb, ESA said. But in the midst of recruitment efforts, Freshfields abruptly told ESA to pump the...

