Pa. Judge Stays On Wetlands Case Handled By Former Clerk

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge once again declined to step down from handling a long-running Clean Water Act lawsuit over concerns that an attorney for the government was once one of her law clerks and remained close.

U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody on Tuesday said in a one-page order that the government attorney ended his clerkship with her more than 14 years ago and that “I presently have no special relationship with him.”

The order was the second time that Judge Brody declined to step down from the case. She agreed in late October to reconsider the matter after Pennsylvania resident...

