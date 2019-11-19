Ruling On McGahn Subpoena Fight Expected By Monday

Law360, Washington (November 19, 2019, 7:44 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said late Tuesday she will rule by Monday on whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with House Democrats' subpoena to testify about President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to obstruct former special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging Russia probe. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who heard the case on Oct. 31, said in a brief order that a decision will be handed down before the close of business on Nov. 25. The notice came just hours after counsel for the House Judiciary Committee House urged the judge to issue a swift ruling, saying that their "quickly...

