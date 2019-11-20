Political Activist Can't Sue Muslim Group Over Twitter Ban

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday dismissed political activist and commentator Laura Loomer's lawsuit accusing Muslim advocacy group the CAIR Foundation of convincing Twitter to ban her, saying her complaint did not describe a sufficient business relationship to support her interference claim. In his six-page order, Fort Lauderdale-based U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz said that Loomer's claim of tortious interference with a business relationship failed whether applied to her alleged relationships with her Twitter followers or with the social media platform itself. Even if Loomer had established a business relationship with Twitter, the Communications Decency Act insulates the company from...

